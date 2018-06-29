Inmate sentenced to 20 years accidentally released from Shelby Co. Jail

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County inmate was released from jail Thursday because of a major error.
Marcus Williams, 32, was sentenced to 20 years on drug charges, but because of an error in the system, he was released by accident.
According to Shelby County officials, Williams was released on time served for one of his charges, but a clerk missed the paperwork for his 20-year sentence while processing his information.
Now, there is a warrant out for his arrest as authorities search for him.
FOX13’s Scott Madaus spoke with Shelby County officials about the error that led to the man being released. How Shelby County is attempting to prevent future problems – on FOX13 News at 5.
