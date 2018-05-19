Inmate who escaped from Mississippi jail back in custody

DESOTO CO., Miss. - The inmate who escaped from a work detail in Downtown Hernando on Wednesday, May 16, is now back in custody, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department.
Phillip Herron, 42, was on the run for over three days and police didn't know where he was. However, it was determined by the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, Lauren Bland helped Herron escape.
According to court records in DeSoto County, Herron was arrested several months back on misdemeanor and felony charges.
A spokesperson with the sheriff’s department could not tell FOX13 how Herron became eligible for a work detail outside of the jail.
Herron and Bland are now both in police custody. It is undetermined at this point how the two were captured, but according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, they did receive help from the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff's Department in helping find the two.
Check back for updates as we keep learning more about this case.
