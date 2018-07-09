Inmate who escaped Memphis mental health center captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An escaped inmate is no longer on the run after escaping a Memphis mental health center Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, Carl King escaped from the prison located at 951 Court Street.
He was captured on July 8.
King was being held on a $325,000 bond for Evading arrest, Crim Att-Manuf Del/Sell Cont Substance, Reckless Driving, Take contraband into a penal facility x2, Poss of cont substance cocaine x2, Intentionally evade arrest in auto, reckless endangerment- Deadly weapon, Reckless driving, Leave scene of MVC, Poss cocaine W/I Manuf/Sell/Del x2.
Details surrounding his arrest are limited. Check back for updates.
