Inmates caught after escaping from Arkansas jail

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. - UPDATE: 6/11/19
Gregory Farmer and Austin Dooley are in custody after they fled into the woods at a residence on CR 747 in Cross County, the sheriff said.
-----
Two inmates are on the run after an outside source helped them escape jail.
Gregory Farmer and Austin Dooley escaped the Cross County Jail early Monday morning.
Both inmates were assisted by an outside source, according to the Cross County Sheriff.
Deputies told FOX13 Dooley and Farmer were in jail for felony offenses and are considered dangerous.
Officers have arrested Carl Ellis and Stephanie Henderson in connection with the escape.
Multiple agencies in the area are working to locate Farmer and Dooley and return them to custody.
More arrests are expected to be made in connection to the case.
If you have any information on Farmer and Dooley's whereabouts, contact the Cross County Sheriff at 870-238-5700.
