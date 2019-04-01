Innocent bystander critically shot in North Mississippi

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in North Mississippi.
According to Tunica County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3:45 Monday morning.
The woman was driving home and was shot on Nelly Johnson Drive. She is in currently in critical condition at Regional One.
The Tunica County Sheriffs Department told FOX13 she was not the intended victim.
One person has been detained in the shooting but has not been charged. Investigators are still looking for a person of interest in the case.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
