Innocent bystander injured after shots fired during officer-involved shooting

Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Arkansas.
According to Arkansas State Police, Pete Denzel Edwards, 24, of Osceola, was critically injured this morning during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near the 400 block of Sims Street in Osceola.
The news release said, Edwards was pulled over for a traffic stop, and he was being “non-compliant.”
Police have not released what led up to the shooting.
"At some point during the encounter between the Osceola police officer and Edwards, shooting began," Arkansas State Police said in a news release.
Edwards was hit and taken to a Memphis hospital. At least one round from gunfire at the traffic stop entered a nearby home and someone inside was hurt.
They were taken to the hospital but were released and are expected to be okay.
It is not clear whose gun fired into the home.
