WILMINGTON, N.C. - An American flag was shredded by winds from the outer bands of Hurricane Florence along the North Carolina coast.
Livestreaming video from explore.org captured the moment a flag ripped at The Frying Pan Tower. The location is at an old coast guard light station off the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina.
It is a 6,400-square foot steel box built about 70-feet above the water, roughly 35 miles out in the Atlantic Ocean.
The tower was build in the 1960s, but it hasn’t been staffed since 1979 when the beacon was automated.
It was deactivated in 2003, but it is now The Frying Pan Shoals Light Tower, which operates as a bread and breakfast.
Note: Information from CNN was used in this story.
