Interested in volunteering during Memphis in May?

Anyone looking for an opportunity volunteer, Memphis in May could be a perfect time.
The 2019 Volunteer Expo is Thursday, February 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beale Street Landing.
According to the Memphis in May website,
To complete an application to be a volunteer, please CLICK HERE to complete set up your login, password and volunteer profile. Applications will be approved beginning February 21st.
If you are unable to attend the Volunteer Expo, you may login to your volunteer profile and select volunteer shifts beginning on Friday, February 22nd.
If you have any questions, please contact volunteer@memphisimay.org. We hope you will join our Memphis in May volunteer force!
