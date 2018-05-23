0 Internal investigation forthcoming after state police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One West Memphis Police officer is relieved of duty pending an investigation, after he fired at a suspect who lead officers on a high-speed interstate chase that ended in crash.

Ronald Clinton, 46, died as a result of the incident. It is unclear if he died because of the crash in an 18-wheeler or because of a gunshot wound.

The West Memphis Police chief told FOX13 he wanted the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident.

The West Memphis police department could have handled the investigation internally, but chose to request the state police to take it over to ensure the investigation is objective and above reproach.

In Tennessee, state law requires the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate any deadly officer-involved shooting.

In viewer cell phone video obtained by FOX13, the suspect in a black Nissan lead West Memphis police on a high-speed chase. At one point he nearly hits a West Memphis officer who has exited the patrol car.

Minutes later, after the cell phone video ends, one officer fired shots at the driver, and the car crashed head-on into a tanker, after driving the wrong direction on I-40.

According to the West Memphis PD’s policy, deadly force (firing a weapon) is prohibited, “from or at any moving vehicle, except in a case where a violent felony has been committed in the officer’s presence and the officer has determined that there is a much greater threat to innocent lives by not using deadly force.”

While the investigation is far from finished, evidence suggests other lives were in danger and the suspect had committed multiple crimes before the shooting.

Chief Donald Oakes told FOX13 once the Arkansas State police investigation is over, his department will do a separate investigation, to ensure no internal policy was violated.

With the investigation in it’s early stages, and evidence and interviews being collected, it will likely by two weeks before more details are released

