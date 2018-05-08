Internal Investigation: Jail officers didn't check on inmate before he killed himself

A Memphis man fighting addiction and mental health found himself inside the Shelby County jail.
But like well over half of jail inmates who have mental health problems - he instead experienced the gap in the system. An experience that in his case led to his death, a death that could have been prevented.
On September 9, 2017, Tyler Lunsford was found hanging from his jail cell bunk bed with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck. Inmates wrote in the hours after he was found Lunsford was asking for help for hours before.
An internal investigation found two officers were supposed to do multiple welfare checks in the hours leading up to his death and zero were done.
Chief investigative reporter, Jim Spiewak, goes inside the internal investigation to show what happened to the officers, who broke jail policies, ended up back on the job in just days.
