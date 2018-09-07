Internet provider tips MPD off that man is exchanging child porn with girls, police say

A man was arrested for having sex with a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl, police said.
Police said James Wayne Bernard had sex with the victims on multiple occasions and received graphic photos of the girls.
An Internet Service Provider (ISP) contacted police to tell detectives about a conversation that included graphic images of the girl and explicit remarks.
According to the police affidavit, there were also conversations that referenced him having sex with the girls.
To protect the victim identities, FOX13 is not saying where they were found, however, when police arrested Bernard, he was with both victims.
Bernard admitted to police that he had sex with the girls and that he sent and received nude photos of the teenagers, court records show.
Bernard is charged with Statutory Rape and Aggravated Exploitation of a Minor.
