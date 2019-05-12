Interstate reopens after crash involving 18-wheeler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An accident involving an 18-wheeler is causing major backups along a Memphis interstate.
The crash, which happened on I-40 near the Highway 64 exit, has cleared, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay camera in the area showed a tractor-trailer, which front end looks damaged, sitting in the median.
When a FOX13 crew arrived on the scene, they could see a mangled black truck with a red tarp over it.
We are working to learn if there were any injuries.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will bring you latest information as it becomes available.
