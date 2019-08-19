Investigators at home of missing Cordova woman to look for clues surrounding her disappearance

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Deputies are still looking for answers after a Cordova woman who has been missing since May has not been found.
Family told FOX13 they fear the worst.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigators are on the scene on Starcross Avenue searching the home of Taquila Hayes.
According to a tweet from SCSO's official account, investigators are looking for clues in connection with her disappearance.
SCSO is still asking for anyone with information about the disappearance of Taquila Hayes to contact 901-222-5600.
Hayes' family said the last time they heard from Hayes was in late May. Her sister, Samantha Henderson, said she knew something was not right when Hayes didn't show up for her nephew's graduation.
Authorities said Hayes worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May 21.
Her family didn't file a missing person report until Aug. 9, and Hayes' husband said he last saw her in June.
ORIGINAL STORY: Family desperate for answers 2 months after Cordova mother, nurse disappeared without trace
