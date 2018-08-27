Investigators crack case of mystery drug causing overdoses in Mississippi

COMO, Miss. - Police have seemingly cracked the case in a mystery drug that led to at least seven overdoses in Mississippi.
The overdoses happened over a two-week span in Como, Miss. – then abruptly stopped. In each case, the symptoms were similar.
"What we have seen is generalized unconsciousness bad respiratory depression and comatose state that can't be reversed by anything that we have,” Kyle Arnold, the EMS Chief of Lifeguard Ambulance in
Panola County, told FOX13. “So, we have been just managing their airways and sending them to places that have intensive care services."
At the scene of each overdose, nobody would provide information that allowed law enforcement to make progress in the investigation.
Fast forward to today – three people are now in custody, and a substance that make have been the catalyst is in the hands of law enforcement.
FOX13 learned there may be two reasons the overdoses stopped. What we learned – and the reason the community may still have to wait for concrete answers – at 6 p.m. on FOX13.
