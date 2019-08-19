Investigators identify body pulled from Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- MPD has identified the man found dead as Ronald Ponce.
Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Mississippi River near Tom Lee Park.
According to MPD, the body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators said the male victim's body was seen floating in the river, and emergency responders then pulled the body out.
The victim has not yet been identified, but police did confirm it was a man.
The cause of death is still under investigation, and officials are working to determine other details surrounding the incident.
