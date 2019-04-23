Investigators identify driver killed, suspect charged after fatal accident on I-55 in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi tow truck driver was hit and killed on Tuesday while on the job.
Officials have identified the driver killed as Tommy R. McKee from Courtland, Mississippi.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff, the accident happened on Slocum Rd and I-55.
Information is limited however, FOX13 learned the driver was loading up a car on the overpass to Slocum Road when he was hit and killed.
The driver of the car has been identified as Devan E. Simpson from Mason, Tennessee. Simpson has been charged with failure to move over.
FOX13 is working to learn more details. This is a developing story. Watch a LIVE report today 5.
