Investigators identify two killed during West Memphis officer-involved shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Authorities with the Arkansas State Police have identified two people killed during an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis.
Megan Brooke Rivera, 32, and De'Angelo Jamar Brown, 30, were identified by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and the Arkansas State Police. Investigators said the couple is from Lancaster, South Carolina.
The next of kin for the couple was notified late Friday.
Officers told FOX13 they tried to pull the couple over around 9:30 Wednesday night - but the couple wouldn't stop.
The suspects were riding in a stolen car from South Carolina, according to a law enforcement source.
That vehicle ended up hitting several police cars and running over a West Memphis police officer. Sources said both of the officer's legs were broken.
Investigators said the six police officers who were involved in the incident were taken off duty pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to the Arkansas State Police, " the investigation of the shooting incident is continuing and will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration to determine whether the use of deadly force by local police was consistent with Arkansas laws."
