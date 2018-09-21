  • Investigators respond to bomb threat at DeSoto County High School

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - DeSoto County High School has been evacuated.

    Investigators say a bomb threat was made to the school.

    Multiple squad cars can be seen surrounding the school.

    DeSoto County Schools released the following statement -

    This morning at DeSoto Central High School, administrators were made aware of a letter that caused concern about a possible bomb threat. The letter was shared with the Southaven Police Department who deemed the best course of action was to evacuate the school while they assessed the threat.  Students are being moved to DeSoto Central Middle School until the investigation is complete.  When administrators are given the all-clear, students will be able to return to the high school.  

    No injuries have been reported.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories