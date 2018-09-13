Investigators search for 14-year-old runaway

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Investigators are searching for a 14-year-old runaway in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Regan Beason was last seen at her grandmother's house on August 27.
Her grandmother's home is located in the 700 block of S. 18th Street. Her grandmother last saw her before she went to bed around 10:30 that night.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police investigating vandalism at National Civil Rights Museum
- Memphis man admits to murdering wife with assault rifle
- Teen girl stabbed, killed by high school classmate in fight over boy, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Beason is 5'3", approximately 120 lbs, with black braids and brown eyes. She had nose piercings as well.
Regan was reported missing on August 24.
If you have any information on Regan Beason's whereabouts, please contact the West Memphis Police Department.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}