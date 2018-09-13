  • Investigators search for 14-year-old runaway

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Investigators are searching for a 14-year-old runaway in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    Regan Beason was last seen at her grandmother's house on August 27.

    Her grandmother's home is located in the 700 block of S. 18th Street. Her grandmother last saw her before she went to bed around 10:30 that night.

    Beason is 5'3", approximately 120 lbs, with black braids and brown eyes. She had nose piercings as well.

    Regan was reported missing on August 24.

    If you have any information on Regan Beason's whereabouts, please contact the West Memphis Police Department.

