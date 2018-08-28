ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. - Two young girls from Mississippi are missing and endangered from near Itawamba county. Both girls are believed to be traveling together near Tupelo, Mississippi.
Anna Grace Lease, 14, is 5’4” and weighs 125 lbs. She also has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anna was last seen around 3:40 Tuesday morning in the 400 block of East Hill St. in Fulton County.
Meanwhile, Victoria Keene, 12, is 5’2” and weighs 120 lbs. She has brown hair with blue bangs and green eyes. She was last seen around 10:00 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of John Rankin Highway in Fulton.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Anna Grace Lease or Victoria Keene, contact the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.
