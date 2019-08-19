0 Investigators search home of missing Cordova woman for clues about her disappearance

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Deputies are still looking for answers after a Cordova woman who has been missing since May has not been found.

Family told FOX13 they fear the worst.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigators have been on the scene on Starcross Avenue searching the home of Taquila Hayes since early Monday morning.

According to a tweet from SCSO's official account, investigators are looking for clues in connection with her disappearance.

SCSO is still asking for anyone with information about the disappearance of Hayes to contact 901-222-5600.

FOX13 saw authorities tow a black car from the garage earlier in the day. The area surrounding the home has been blocked off for hours.

SCSO officials also said they brought in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assure that they do not leave any stones unturned.

Hayes’ family said the last time they heard from her was in late May. Her sister, Samantha Henderson, said she knew something was not right when Hayes didn’t show up for her nephew’s graduation.

Authorities said Hayes worked as a nurse at Methodist North Hospital but hasn't been seen at work since May 21.

Her family didn’t file a missing person report until Aug. 9, and Hayes’ husband said he last saw her in June.

Multiple family members have said they fear Hayes will not be found alive.

Henderson told FOX13 that Hayes’ 11-year-old son is still staying with his father. SCSO officials said the disappearance is disturbing.

If you have information on Taquila Hayes, or have any information that could help investigators, call 901-222-5600.

Background info:

Before Aug. 9, Hayes’ family had no idea none of her loved ones had heard from her in more than two months.

The sheriff’s office also told FOX13 Hayes “left without the things a person would normally take with them.”

Roberta Nutall said her daughter left behind her phone and car. Deputies said Hayes was last seen by her husband back in June.

SCSO officials said they do not have any persons of interest yet because they are so early into the investigation.

Hayes is 5-foot-4, 180 pounds, and doesn't have any known medical or mental conditions.

