Investigators searching for clues in unsolved murder of former Shelby County deacon

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - It’s been more than two years since a Shelby County deacon was murdered in an apparent burglary.

In the two years since Deacon Andre Jones’ murder, investigators have been unable to connect DNA evidence to his killers.

They have DNA of one of the suspects but need the public’s help. No suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Investigators believe Jones surprised his killers as they were trying to break into his home.

The thieves opened the utility box and turned off the electricity to disable the security system and burglarize Jones’ home in June 2016.

Detectives told FOX13 Jones realized the power was out and stepped outside to catch the burglar in the act.

"He chases them to the front of the house, where there are two other suspects and the three suspects get together and jump him," said Sgt. Calvin Grantham.

Jones noticed one of the suspects had a gun, so he took off running to his next-door neighbor’s home.

Investigators said he got inside the house and shut the door.

Jones lay on the ground, but the suspects fired at least three shots.

One bullet wounded Jones in the back, and he died shortly after. Investigators believe that the suspects imagined Jones might have kept money from the church offerings at home – but he didn’t.

"We have had few leads,” Grantham said. “We have not had anybody to come forward and say I know who may have done this."

