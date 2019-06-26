Investigators searching for ‘endangered' boy who disappeared days ago in Tennessee

PUTNAM CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing boy who disappeared days ago.
Investigators said Lukas Perez, 14, was last seen in Cookeville the night of June 24.
According to TBI, Perez has a medical condition and is believed to be without his medication. They said he may be in the Bluff City area.
Perez was described as 5-foot-9, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Nike T-shirt, pinstripe sweatpants and no shoes.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
