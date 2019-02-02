  • Investigators searching for ‘endangered' teen boy in Tennessee

    GILES CO., Tenn. - Investigators are desperately searching for an “endangered” teen boy in Tennessee. 

    Michael Jonathan Adams, 15, was last seen in Prospect, Tenn. in Giles County. 

    According to a release from the TBI, Adams is “endangered.”

    Investigators described Adams as 5-foot-1, 105 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. 

    The details surrounding his disappearance were are still unclear. 

