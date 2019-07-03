0 Investigators searching for man accused of attempting to kidnap 3 young sisters in Mississippi

PANOLA CO., Miss. - Investigators in Panola County are trying to figure out whether a man was trying to abduct three young girls or scare them.

The Sheriff’s office said an unknown man chased the kids after they came out of a campground bathroom Saturday night.

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby told FOX13 the incident happened around midnight on Saturday at the OakGrove campground.

Hanna Hendrix, the mother of the three girls, shared what happened via phone.

“They came out of the bathroom and some man ran out nowhere, started chasing me with a flashlight,” she said. “All my four-year-old would say is, ‘He almost got me.’ My oldest girls said the same thing,” she said.

The Sheriff told FOX13 that the man did not put his hands on the girls, but the family made the right decision to report it.

“Well, you know, they reported it, that was the smart thing to do, even if they were wrong, it’s okay to check it out. We have done a lot of interviews and told people to keep their eyes open and watch,” Dennis Darby, Panola County’s Sheriff said.

Hendrix said the family camped by the playground because they thought it was an ideal spot between the bathrooms, which are just down the road.

She told FOX13 have gotten over the experience, but she hasn’t.

“You know it has broken my heart. It has terrified me for my kids. Mostly I have been that person who has always been like that. Something like that would never happen to us, but it did,” Hendrix said.

Sheriff Darby said he is encouraging parents to remain vigilant.

“Doesn’t matter where you are, Walmart or anywhere. You have got to watch small children. Someone who is going to molest someone is going to grab them up and run off with them really quick,” he said.

Darby said investigators have questioned multiple people in the case, including a man who fit the description of the man who was chasing the kids.

No arrests have been made.

