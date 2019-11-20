Investigators searching for missing 12-year-old in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing 12-year-old.
Arthur Jones, 12, left his residence. He lives in the 200 block of Kolmar Dr. near South Memphis.
Jones was last seen wearing black t-shirt, black jeans, and was possibly carrying a backpack.
MPD said Jones is an endangered runaway.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arthur Jones, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'My daddy shot my momma': Father killed after officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, DA says
- Mid-South mother & boyfriend charged with capital murder after 13-month-old diesl
- Hundreds of layoffs hitting Shelby County early 2020
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}