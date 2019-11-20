  • Investigators searching for missing 12-year-old in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators with the Memphis Police Department are desperately searching for a missing 12-year-old.

    Arthur Jones, 12, left his residence. He lives in the 200 block of Kolmar Dr. near South Memphis.

    Jones was last seen wearing black t-shirt, black jeans, and was possibly carrying a backpack.

    MPD said Jones is an endangered runaway.

    If you have any information on the whereabouts of Arthur Jones, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.

