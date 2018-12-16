  • Investigators searching for missing 12-year-old last seen in Mississippi

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Olive Branch Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

    Investigators say Richawn Brooks was last seen around 8:45 Saturday night near Pleasant Acres Dr. in Olive Branch.

    Richawn was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and black Jordans with gold trim.

    Officers say he’s 5’5” and weighs 105lbs.

    If you know anything about Richawn’s whereabouts, contact the Olive Branch Police on Facebook or call 662-895-4111. 

     

