Investigators searching for missing elderly Arkansas couple

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Arkansas State Police are searching for an elderly Arkansas couple.
Investigators told FOX13 the couple was last seen in the 500 block of South Inglewood in Russellville, Arkansas.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot, killed feet away from Le Bonheur
- PHOTOS: 7 homicides in 72 hours across Memphis
- Teen who 'made it to see 17' killed 1 hour after social media post
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Elizabeth Hopkins, 90, is 5'2" and weighs 135 lbs. She has white hair and blue eyes.
Lee Hopkins, 87, is 5'6" and weighs 160 lbs. He is balding with blue eyes.
The couple could possibly be driving a 2018 Red Buick Encore. The Arkansas license plate reads USAJYZO.
Russellville is more than 200 miles away from Memphis.
If you have any information regarding where they could be, please call the Russellville Police Department at 479-968-3232.
*** ARKANSAS SILVER ALERT *** pic.twitter.com/ZjL6sbDMHd— AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) August 20, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}