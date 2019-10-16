Investigators searching for missing man who walked away from ambulance headed to Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police issued a City Watch for 29-year-old Jimmie Smith.
Smith is considered an endangered missing adult.
He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 24 around 10:20 p.m.
Smith was being taken to Regional One by the Memphis Fire Department.
According to police, he suffers from mental illnesses that require medication, and he may be currently off his meds.
Smith is described as a male black, 5’3’’, 120 lbs, dark complexion, black hair, with brown eyes.
If you’ve seen Jimmie Smith, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- MPD identifies victim after human bones found near boat ramp
- 'He’s a danger to the kids': Resource officer back at work after student says she was choked
- Nation’s largest car dealership accused of selling cars with unrepaired safety recalls
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}