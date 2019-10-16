  • Investigators searching for missing man who walked away from ambulance headed to Regional One

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police issued a City Watch for 29-year-old Jimmie Smith.

    Smith is considered an endangered missing adult.

    He was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 24 around 10:20 p.m.

    Smith was being taken to Regional One by the Memphis Fire Department.

    According to police, he suffers from mental illnesses that require medication, and he may be currently off his meds.

    Smith is described as a male black, 5’3’’, 120 lbs, dark complexion, black hair, with brown eyes.

    If you’ve seen Jimmie Smith, please call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

