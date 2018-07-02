  • Investigators searching for missing Mississippi man

    Updated:

    MONROE CO., Miss. - Investigators are asking for assistance in locating a man who was reported missing. 

    The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Gale Jones, 69, of Okolona. 

    According to a release by the MBI, Jones is a 5-foot-8 black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 190 pounds, police said. 

    Jones also has a “large laceration on his head with nine staples,” the MBI said. 

    Trending stories:

    He was last seen Sunday around 6:30 a.m. on Okolona Road in Monroe County. 

    Jones was traveling in a 1980s brown pick-up truck with a Mississippi license plate. 

    Family said Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement. 

    Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 662-369-2468. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories