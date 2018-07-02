Investigators searching for missing Mississippi man

MONROE CO., Miss. - Investigators are asking for assistance in locating a man who was reported missing.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Gale Jones, 69, of Okolona.
According to a release by the MBI, Jones is a 5-foot-8 black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He weighs around 190 pounds, police said.
Jones also has a “large laceration on his head with nine staples,” the MBI said.
He was last seen Sunday around 6:30 a.m. on Okolona Road in Monroe County.
Jones was traveling in a 1980s brown pick-up truck with a Mississippi license plate.
Family said Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 662-369-2468.
