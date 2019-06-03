0 Investigators searching for video of police officer charged in Mississippi mother's murder

OXFORD, Miss. - Investigators are now searching for any and all video showing the police officer who is charged in a Mississippi mother’s murder.

Family members of Dominique Clayton said investigators are now going around town requesting video from surveillance cameras.

Clayton was shot and killed inside her home on May 19, but authorities are still putting together the pieces of what happened.

FOX13 has learned Clayton’s family is trying to help investigators put together a timeline.

Anyone who captured cellphone video of a police car or Officer Matthew Kinne that night is asked to turn it in to MBI or Oxford police to help track where Kinne was on that night.

Reggie Clayton, Dominique Clayton's cousin, shared with FOX13 why the family wants people to turn over any video of Kinne from the night of her murder.

“Well one thing about it, the eye in the sky don’t lie. So, if you are on video anywhere doing anything that is proof,” Reggie Clayton said.

Kinne, the former officer who was fired following the incident, is charged with murdering Clayton inside her home. Clayton's family members said the two were having an affair.

Reggie Clayton told FOX13 he is convinced somebody caught something on their cellphone somewhere that could be the difference in the case.

“We just want the video evidence to help them prove the case. You know nowadays people record everything,” Clayton said.

Family members said that Kinne’s police car was seen on the street the night of the murder but was not captured on camera because there are no cameras on houses on the street.

Family members also told FOX13 investigators have been pulling surveillance footage from around town.

“Video cameras are all over Oxford. It’s all over Oxford, and they can see what they need to see,” Clayton said.

Clayton’s family believes Kinne was on-duty the night that he allegedly shot and killed Dominique.

Background info:

According to Dominique Clayton’s sister Shyjuan, Clayton and Michael Kinne were involved in an affair, and the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation.

Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect.

The victim, Dominique Lashelle Clayton, was home alone Saturday because her four children were spending the night with their uncle.

When they came home on Sunday, her eight-year-old son went inside with hopes of luring his mother out for a prank. He came back outside alone and told his family she was dead.

Officials told FOX13 Dominique was shot in the back of the head. Family said she was sleeping when she was murdered.

Kinne was booked into the Panola County Jail, where he currently awaits a bond hearing.

