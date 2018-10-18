0 Investigators use computer-generated map in Shelby County to fight opioid addiction

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Fighting the opioid addiction has gone high tech in Shelby County.

The health department uses a computer-generated map to pinpoint the locations of opioid deaths to provide social services and help law enforcement find where the drugs are sold.

The director of the Shelby County Health Department Alisa Haushalter told FOX13, "if we want to treat the opioid epidemic like a true epidemic we have to have real-time information."

The county health department now uses something called an overdose map.

It is a computer generated map of Shelby County to pinpoint whenever there is a drug overdose case with real-time data.

"There are often times when education is needed to make people aware that there is a product on the street that may be harmful," said Haushalter.

The health director showed FOX13 the map with cases from late August.

34 cases dot the map and most of them fatal even after the patient given Narcan.

The information provided by first responders in Millington and Collierville for now.

Memphis and Shelby County will contribute by early next year once they got correct software.

The data can warn the health department of a dangerous trend. "The first thing we do is get the information and analyze what does that mean?" said Haushalter

The map can isolate where the problem is happening and help police apprehend the sellers because "typically law enforcement would mobilize to an area where there are more overdoses," said Haushalter.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.