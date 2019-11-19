0 Ironman making its way to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A world-class experience for athletes and their families is coming to Memphis next year.

Hundreds of people gathered at Shelby Farms Park today to welcome the inaugural St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis triathlon to the city.

City leaders were in attendance for announce today.

“We are looking forward to showing off our hospitality, culture, and history to Ironman athletes and their cheering squads,” said Lee Harris, Shelby County Mayor. “There is no better venue for the triathletes than one of Shelby County’s greatest assets, Shelby Farms Park.”

“We welcome Ironman athletes and their families to experience the rumblings of the mighty Mississippi, the musical nightlife of Beale Street, and the southern tang and sweetness of Memphis barbeque.”

One man said he is glad the race has made its way to Memphis and St. Jude is involved.

"I felt a real tie into this race, and I have to do it,” said Phillip Farris, a competitor.

Farris has competed in several ironman races but this race hits close to home after his 13-year-old son became a St. Jude patient.

"He was diagnosed with neutropenia, which is just a low white cell count, in the past year,” Farris said. “No cancerous activities or anything like that, but still the visits to St. Jude and what St. Jude means to my family and him and the entire community. It's very important."

Farris said he is ready to tackle this triathlon, which includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run throughout Shelby Farms Park.

The race is from water to land, these athletes push their bodies to the limit and it's all for a great cause.

"For the athletes....gives athletes that reason,” said Keates McGonigal, Iron Man Sr. Regional Director.

Not only are people raising money for childhood research, but the race will is also brings the area a lot of money.

"It's worth about $10-million,” said Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism President. “Big for the economy."

As for Farris and many other athletes, this race is all about helping kids.

"When I found out there was a St. Jude tie into this, I had to be here on day one,” Farris said. “To sign up"

The triathlon will be held Oct. 3 and registration begins Dec. 10.

The race will be in Memphis to at least 2022.



