0 Ironman Triathlon could bring $13 million in revenue to Memphis, group says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The city of Memphis showed out Monday at Shelby Farms.

“The fact that we're having a huge turn out here for this pep rally is an amazing show of local support,” said Keats McGonigal, Ironman senior regional director.

Some of the world's top athletes could soon be coming to the Bluff City. Memphis is one of four finalists to host the Ironman Triathlon.

This would be the first brand-new, full-distance competition in the United States since 2014.

“We want to have a place where the locals are going to come out and cheer on our athletes and show up at the finish line and be great spectators along the course,” said McGonigal.

“These are some of the best athletes in the world coming into our town. They're promoting healthy living, healthy eating and overall just giving it your all in life,” said JJ Greer, of the Memphis Sports Council.

The event would be a boost economically for the city. It's estimated that 10,000-12,000 people will be on hand.

The Memphis Sports Council said it could bring in almost $13 million.

“Ironman participants so that means athletes, media and their family members will all be coming to Memphis to cheer on their athlete. They'll be staying in hotels, they'll be eating at restaurants, shopping around Memphis,” said Greer.

And it would add to the list of sporting events that includes the World Golf Championship and St. Jude Marathon.

“If and when we add Ironman to that roster, I think it's just going to be an awesome time overall for Memphis,” Greer said.

