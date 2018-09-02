- Another unseasonably warm night across the Mid-South, with overnight temps dropping to the mid 70s.
- Heat and humidity dominate the forecast for Labor Day, with temperatures warming to 92°, with heat indices near 100°
- Slight chance of afternoon pop ups, but expecting limited coverage.
- Unseasonably warm temperatures linger as we head into Tuesday.
- We’re watching the tropics as a system on the Gulf Coast-- while not expected to develop into a tropical storm, it is expected to move northward; slightly increasing our rain chances as we head into the second part of next week.
