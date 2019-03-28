- Quiet and mild tonight
- Overnight lows in the mid 50’s
- Clouds begin to build tomorrow
- Isolated showers possible on Friday
- Pleasant daytime high of 73°
- More active scattered showers and storms arrive Saturday
- The cold front pushes through Saturday night
- Clearing and cooler for Sunday into Monday
