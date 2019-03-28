  • Isolated showers, storms possible through weekend

    Updated:
    • Quiet and mild tonight
    • Overnight lows in the mid 50’s
    • Clouds begin to build tomorrow
    • Isolated showers possible on Friday
    • Pleasant daytime high of 73°
    • More active scattered showers and storms arrive Saturday
    • The cold front pushes through Saturday night
    • Clearing and cooler for Sunday into Monday
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories