  • Isolated strong to severe storms are possible throughout the day

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • Isolated strong to severe storms are possible through the day
    • Minor flooding along creeks, streams and roads in Shelby county is not out of the question
    • Rain chances stay low as we go into a new week
    • The heat and humidity kick up next week
    • Feel Like temps will be in the triple digits each afternoon

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories