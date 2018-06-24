Isolated strong to severe storms are possible throughout the day

- Isolated strong to severe storms are possible through the day
- Minor flooding along creeks, streams and roads in Shelby county is not out of the question
- Rain chances stay low as we go into a new week
- The heat and humidity kick up next week
- Feel Like temps will be in the triple digits each afternoon
