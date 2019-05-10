- A few widely scattered shower & isolated thunderstorms possible overnight
- Cool temps this evening will fall to near 60°
- Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with widely scattered showers
- Cooler highs on Friday into the weekend – near 70°
- Higher rain chances arrive Friday evening around 6-8pm
- Widely scattered showers Saturday, and Sunday morning
- Rain begins to exit around mid-day on Sunday
- Happy Mother’s Day to all moms!
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
