  • Isolated thunderstorms possible overnight for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • A few widely scattered shower & isolated thunderstorms possible overnight
    • Cool temps this evening will fall to near 60°
    • Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with widely scattered showers
    • Cooler highs on Friday into the weekend – near 70°
    • Higher rain chances arrive Friday evening around 6-8pm
    • Widely scattered showers Saturday, and Sunday morning
    • Rain begins to exit around mid-day on Sunday
    • Happy Mother’s Day to all moms!
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories