0 Issues continue to plague statewide TNReady testing

FOX13's Shelby Sansone is LIVE at Shelby County Schools headquarters. Hear the message district leaders have for parents and students, on Good Morning Memphis.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

After dealing with issues related to TNReady on Monday and Tuesday, many students, parents, and school leaders are frustrated.

The tests began Monday. Schools across the state – including Shelby County, Millington, Lakeland and Collierville locally – had issues logging in.

More than 20,000 students took TNReady after the issue was resolved this morning. Questar determined it was a conflict with the log-in system for the Classroom Assessment Builder and Nextera, which caused unacceptable log-in times. This has been fixed. — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) April 16, 2018

Late Monday morning, the DOE said the issue had been resolved and they did not anticipate issues going forward.

However, Tuesday morning, some schools were still having issues. The DOE sent the following email

It appears Questar’s data center may have experienced a deliberate attack this morning based on the way traffic is presenting itself.

They are currently resetting the system.

However, the attacker may take these same steps again, and Questar is actively working on further reinforcement, including notifying authorities.

To our knowledge, no student data has been compromised.

The issues have impacted every high school in the state, so schools are able to extend the testing until April 25.

SCS leaders expressed frustation over over the problems. Boad member Stephanie Love told FOX13 she wants the district to make their own tests if the state-based ones continue to cause issues.

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said the district will be making adjustments. He stressed that he does not teachers to feel like they'll lose their jobs over something they cannot control.

The tests impact student graduation, teacher evaluations, bonuses and more.

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.