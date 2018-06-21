Issues with TNReady caused by vendor, not cyber-attack, state says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The issues with TNReady testing stemmed from the state’s vendor that provided the exams – not a cyber-attack, which officials said was the cause this spring.
The issue caused a mess for just about every public school district in Tennessee. Some districts switched to pen and paper exams after the tests kept getting delayed.
Originally, state officials said they were told hackers created problems for Questar, the vendor who provides TNReady software.
Trending stories:
- Suspect arrested after hit-and-run kills Mid-South father
- 16 patients died unnecessarily at Memphis VA hospital, report says
- Gunmen followed family 80 miles from shopping center to rob them, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Now the story has changed.
How this development will affect state testing going forward, and why taxpayers should be happy it wasn’t a cyber-attack – on FOX13 News at 9.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}