0 "I've been threatened by a resident," security guard says during T.I. 911 call

The 10-minute 911 call that led to rapper T.I.'s Wednesday morning arrest in Henry County, Ga. has been released. The Atlanta-based artist was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

FOX13's sister station WSB-TV obtained the recording.

In the 10-minute phone call, a security guard notifies a dispatcher of a resident that he claims was threatening him.

"I’ve been threatened by a resident, and he’s here now knocking on the door, threatening me," the guard said.

You can listen to the full recordings below. WSB split the call into a part 1 and a part 2.

T.I. -- whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr. -- can be heard in the background repeatedly asking the guard for his name.

"I own property over here. You work for me," T.I. said.

According to police, the rapper was returning to a gated community where he lives around 4 a.m. Police said he didn’t have his key and the guard wouldn’t let him in.

READ: Rap star T.I. arrested in Georgia

“He showed up trying to get in, and I don’t know who he is, and he started cursing at me,” the guard told the dispatcher in the 911 call.

“What you’re doing, man, is making it worse. All that you’re doing is making it worse. You could’ve just said, 'My bad' and we could’ve been on about our night. What you’re doing right now, man, you making it worse,” T.I. told the dispatcher.

At some point during the argument, T.I. called a friend and the two of them argued with the guard, according to police.

The Henry County Police Department was called to the scene, and T.I. and his friend were arrested.

According to police, T.I.’s friend had a warrant out for his arrest. T.I. was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He’s since bonded out.

