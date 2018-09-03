Jail on lockdown, 3 inmates injured at Hardeman County Correctional Facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. - An inmate was airlifted to the hospital after a prison fight. FOX13 breaks down the latest on this investigation, NOW on Good Morning Memphis.
Three inmates were injured after an incident at the Hardeman County Correctional Facility.
Officials with the correctional facility told FOX13 two inmates were taken to the hospital via ambulance and another was taken in a helicopter.
Investigators say all three inmates have non-life threatening injuries.
A small group of inmates was fighting in a housing unit dayroom, according to officials.
The jail was placed on lockdown after 8 p.m. Sunday night. The jail may remain on lockdown until Tuesday.
