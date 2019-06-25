Jail trustee commits suicide inside deputy vehicle in north Mississippi

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Officials are investigating after a prisoner committed suicide in Marshall County. The incident happened around 4 pm on Tuesday.
According to a PDA with Marshal County, a trustee was questioned by Tate County earlier today.
Officials said the trustee stole a gun from a deputy vehicle – then shot himself inside the car.
The lawyers said officers were inside the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the shooting.
Authorities said the bullet went through the rear window and trigged the car alarm.
“Trustees’ are normally not a security risk,” according to the lawyer. “Most people that are incarcerated want to be trustees.”
While questioning with Tate County, the trustee found out he was facing additional charges for credit card fraud. He originally thought he was going to be released in August – but the additional charges pushed back his release date.
Officials told FOX13 this could have, “thrown him into the depts of depression once he realized he faced additional charges.”
He also had a family member that was being buried on Wednesday.
The prisoner will not be identified at this time. MBI will be taking over the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates.
