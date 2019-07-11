Jailed Memphis journalist expected to be released from prison today

A journalist who was arrested during a protest in Memphis on an immigration charge is expected to be released from prison today.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, journalist Manuel Duran's family posted bond for him in Memphis Thursday morning.
Duran is expected to be released from the Alabama Detention Center within the next few hours.
His family is headed to Alabama to pick him up once he's released.
Back in January of 2019, FOX13 reported Duran was denied bond in immigration court.
“We are incredibly pleased that Mr. Duran will finally have his asylum claim heard and may be reunited with his family,” said SPLC Attorney Gracie Willis, “We have long argued that his detention is unjust, unreasonable and a waste of resources. It is especially disturbing that he and so many others are continuing to be held indefinitely in remote immigration jails while the same agencies holding them claim they are overrun and require more jails to be built.
