Jailed Memphis journalist Manuel Duran's case ordered to be reopened

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A journalist who was arrested during a protest in Memphis on an immigration charge has a new hope that he may get out of prison.
The Board of Immigration Appeals has ordered jailed journalist Manuel Duran’s case reopened, paving the way for an asylum claim and possible release after over 15 months in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the South Poverty Law Center.
Back in January of 2019, FOX13 reported Duran was denied bond in immigration court.
“I am satisfied today to receive this good news. I have received so much bad news during this process, and this is the first good news,” Duran said. “Now, I am hopeful that things will continue to go well and I can soon be free. As always, I am thankful to those who have helped me.”
Duran may now petition the immigration court for a bond to be released from detention.
“We are incredibly pleased that Mr. Duran will finally have his asylum claim heard and may be reunited with his family,” said SPLC Attorney Gracie Willis, “We have long argued that his detention is unjust, unreasonable and a waste of resources. It is especially disturbing that he and so many others are continuing to be held indefinitely in remote immigration jails while the same agencies holding them claim they are overrun and require more jails to be built.
