0 James Wiseman's lawyer talks eligibility controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Randy Fishman of Ballin, Ballin & Fishman, stopped by Good Morning Memphis on Monday to weigh in the news of James Wiseman's eligibility.

The NCAA informed Memphis on Friday that Wiseman was ineligible.

This because University of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway provided money for Wiseman's family to move from Nashville to Memphis in 2017.

A temporary restraining order was issued against the NCAA Friday, allowing Wiseman to play against Illinois-Chicago.

According to the NCAA, Hardway is a booster and boosters can't give prospects benefits or influence their decision to attend a school.

One of Wiseman's attorney, Randy Fishman, spoke to FOX13 about the latest development.

"It goes back to 2008 when Coach Hardaway gave a large gift to the athletic department to build a hall of fame. Under the NCAA rules, you become a booster for 'an indefinite period of time.' Here we are 11 years later, and he's a booster indefinitely. I don't know what indefinitely means. Is it forever? Is it a week? Is it five years? There's no clarity to it and that's the crux of the lawsuit. That's the very arbitrary and capricious for someone to be on the sidelines and decide when someone is a booster," said Fishman.

The hearing to determine Wiseman's eligibility is set for Nov. 18.

Until that hearing, Wiseman will continue to play and Monday Wiseman was named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week.

