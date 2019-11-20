James Wiseman suspended for a dozen games, U of M releases statement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The star of the University for Memphis basketball team James Wiseman must sit out for another 11 games.
According to the NCAA, Wiseman was ineligible to play and must sit out until Jan. 12.
>> 'This too shall pass': Penny Hardaway says U of M fully supports Wiseman
He is still able to practice with the team.
Memphis’ James Wiseman cleared to compete Jan. 12: https://t.co/fKa4FKGGeB pic.twitter.com/HaI9h560xS— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) November 20, 2019
The University of Memphis released a statement following the news. They plan to appeal the punishment.
Read the full statement:
Late this afternoon, the NCAA informed the University of Memphis that men’s basketball student-athlete James Wiseman must be withheld from 12 games of competition, stemming from a NCAA violation several years ago. James must sit nine games for the infraction and three additional games for those in which he has already competed this season. In addition, James must pay $11,500 to a charity of his choice. Based on case precedent, the circumstances of this case and other mitigating factors, the University will immediately appeal this decision. We expect a more fair and equitable resolution, and we will exhaust all avenues on James’ behalf. James will not compete in this evening’s contest.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}