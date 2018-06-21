JDRF West Tennessee Chapter's Promise Ball Gala hosted by FOX13's Darrell Greene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Darrell Greene, for the 7th consecutive year, played host and emcee at JDRF West Tennessee Chapter’s Promise Ball Gala on June 9th at the Memphis Hilton. The gala is the organization’s largest fund raiser every year.
In 2018, the 500+ people who attended helped raise more than $425,000. Darrell is a long-standing board member and a governmental advocate for JDRF, which is the single largest funder of type 1 diabetes research in America.
JDRF has raised more than $1.5 billion since 1970 and 83 cents of every dollar raised is dedicated to funding research to help find better ways for those with type 1 diabetes to treat the disease.
The eventual goal is to find a cure and rid the world of the problem which affects more than 3 million people in the USA alone.
