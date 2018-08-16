Jerry Lawler continues to fight claim his son was suicidal

Jerry Lawler is staying vocal about the circumstances surrounding his son's death.
He spoke about it on his podcast.
Jerry “The King” Lawler spoke about the case with Glenn Moore on his podcast called “Dinner with the King.”
Brian Lawler was found hanging in his Hardeman county jail cell on July 29.
He said the TBI has not given them any information, so he has done some digging himself.
Lawler said he spoke to guys that were in jail with his son. They swear he did not hang himself, according to Lawler
Lawler has been vocal about his frustrations on the investigation. He does not believe his son was suicidal and someone else hung his son.
