Jerry Lawler files wrongful death lawsuit against Hardenman County over son's death, lawyer says

The Lawler family plans to file a lawsuit against Hardeman County after the death of Brian Christopher Lawler.
According to the Hardeman County Sheriff's Office, Lawler was arrested for a third offense DUI, revoked driver's license and felony evading arrest back in July 2018.
Lawler was later found hanging in his cell, according to the TBI.
Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died.
Attorney Jeff Rosenblum told FOX13 back in January "this jail did not protect Brian."
He was hired by the Lawler family "to pursue a civil rights claim against Hardeman County, and the deputies that were supposed to protect Brian Christopher Lawler."
RELATED STORIES
- Jerry Lawler was by his son's side for final moments
- Former WWE Star, Brian Christopher Lawler, listed in critical condition at Regional One
- Jerry Lawler continues to fight claim his son was suicidal
A press release explained the family officially filed the lawsuit on Friday, July 26.
The document said, "Lawler is also asking the court to order Sheriff Doolen to make changes to the Hardeman County Jail to protect all inmates from future harm."
The family and attorneys plan to host a press conference at the Rosenblum & Reisman, P.C. on Poplar Ave. at 2 p.m. today.
Click here to watch LIVE coverage of the press conference later today
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}